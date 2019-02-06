President links economic prosperity with development in education sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that development in the education sector could lead to the economic and social prosperity. He was talking to Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al-Dariwaeesh who called on him, a press release said issued here.

The President stressed upon the educational institutes in the country to play their role in the preparation of public policy through research.