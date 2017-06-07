ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Wednesday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
The President, who was accompanied by his family members,
would spend second `Ashra’ of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and
also pay their respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).
The President and his family left for Saudi Arabia on a
commercial flight. The President would bear all expenses
of his visit.
President leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on