ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote letters to the families of 20 martyrs of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North and South) who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties.

The president in his letters lauded the services and sacrifices of the martyred personnel in the war against terrorism and said the valour and courage demonstrated by them for the country’s safety and security made every Pakistani, including him, proud.