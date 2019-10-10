President lauds Press Gallery’s role in parliamentary proceedings

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that being its vital component, the Press Gallery played a crucial role to ensure the smooth proceedings of the parliament.

In a meeting with the newly elected body of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), the president congratulated them on their election and appreciated their coverage of the parliamentary proceedings, a President House statement said.

He viewed that with passage of time, media was going through an evolution and print media was facing the growing economic pressure.