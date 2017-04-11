President lauds NDU’s role in defence studies

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has said that defence studies is an important and sensitive field of education and lauded the contribution of National Defence University (NDU) in this regard.

The president as chancellor expressed these views while presiding over the fifth meeting of the Senate of National Defence University (NDU) here at the university.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) attended the meeting that reviewed assortment of academic, administrative and financial agenda items.

The NDU Senate considered the agenda in a deliberate manner and settled all the agenda items amicably.

The participants lauded the services of outgoing members and welcomed six new ones including Executive Director COMSATS Dr Junaid Zaidi and Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Samina Amin Qadir.

The house also appreciated the intellectual outreach and faculty strength of the NDU and particularly admired the steps taken for the welfare of its employees.

The NDU Senate resolved that the university may endeavor to meet the budget constraints by generating more income from its own resources as well as from assistance by the HEC.