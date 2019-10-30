President lauds Cuba’s scholarship program for Pakistani medical students

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday thanked Cuba for its medical mission to assist the victims of 2005 earthquake and the subsequent scholarship programme for the Pakistani students for medical studies.

He noted that the doctors, after graduating from Cuba, were playing a significant role in the health sector of Pakistan.

The President was talking to Vice President of Cuba, Roberto Morales Odeja, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He noted that the decades’ old friendship between Pakistan and Cuba was based on the shared ideals of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful co-existence, equality and mutual benefit.

The President also recalled the historic visit of revolutionary leader Che Guevara to Pakistan 60 years ago, as well as special contribution of President Fidel Castro to the fortification of Pakistan-Cuba relations.

He also apprised the Cuban dignitary on the precarious situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) in the wake of unilateral and illegal steps by India on August 5 to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The President reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the just cause of the people of IOJK in pursuit of their right of self-determination.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral political relations and agreed on the need to further strengthen them in the economic and business fields.

Several areas including in particular, pharmaceuticals and health services, were identified for priority collaboration.

It was also agreed to maintain the momentum through regular high-level exchanges.