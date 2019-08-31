President invites Sindh govt to actively participate in Ehasaas Programme

KARACHI, Aug 31 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday appreciated Sindh government for initiating public friendly laws and invited it to actively take part in the Ehsaas Programme in the larger

interest of people, particularly the marginalzed segments of the society.

Addressing a session organized at the Governor House here, to apprise Sindh based stakeholders about the initiative, The President said it was time for all public representatives to rise above their political affiliation and work together for a cause aimed at upliftment of the people.

The parliamentarians from Sindh and members of the provincial cabinet as well as academics, social rights activists and representatives of the NGOs from across the province were on the occasion given a detailed presentation by Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation.

Citing himself as a representative of all provinces at the federal level, the President said he felt it his responsibility to help bring all provincial governments and political parties to join

hands in addressing the tremendous challenges country is facing, in particular context of health, education and poverty.

Terming these to be inter-linked, President Alvi reiterated that this was nothing to do with politics or political scoring but to pay back to the country and its people who have placed their confidence on their representatives.