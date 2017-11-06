President invites Poland for joint initiatives in electicity, agriculture

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday invited Poland to initiate joint projects in various fields including electricity generation, agriculture and food processing.

Talking to the Poland’s Marshal of Senate Stanislaw Karczewsla who led a delegation here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President expressed hope that increase in contacts between the parliamentarians, business community and public of the two countries would further enhance the bilateral relations and cooperation.

President Mamnoon Hussain said participation of Poland in the development process of other countries including Pakistan was commendable.

He stated that exchange of parliamentary delegations was very useful in this regard as they increased the opportunities of bilateral cooperation by understanding mutual issues.

Expressing gratitude on extending cooperation with regard to grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan by the European Union, the President hoped that the cooperation between the two countries would continue in future.

The President noted that bilateral trade between the two countries was below its true potential which could be further enhanced.

He also suggested the exchange of delegations in the fields of education, culture and science and technology comprising experts in these fields.

On this occasion, Marshal of Senate of Poland stated that Poland also seeks to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in different fields. He also thanked Pakistan for its support for Poland’s membership in the United Nations Security Council.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Senator Gianchand, Ambassador of Poland and other senior official were also present on the occasion.