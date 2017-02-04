President inquires after Professor Naqvi’s health

KARACHI, Feb 4 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday visited the residence of Professor Jamal Naqvi and inquired after his health.

The President, on the occasion, said people like Professor Naqvi were the valuable assets of society as they had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the country’s progress and promotion of democratic norms.

Those people should always be respected who had dreamt of betterment in a society and deserved encouragement for their great cause, he added.

On the occasion, Zahida Hina, a noted Urdu columnist and essayist, Nadeem Akhtar, a renowned thinker, Nasirud din Mahmood leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ansar ud Din, Afshan Subohi, Nasir Arain and Samina Geeti were also present, said a press release.