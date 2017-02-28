President hosts state banquet for heads of ECO member states

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Tuesday hosted a state banquet in honour of Heads of

States/Governments participating in the Economic Cooperation

Organization (ECO) summit at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was present on the

occasion.

President Mamnoon Hussain received the dignitaries at

the main entrance of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On the occasion, children clad in traditional dress

presented bouquets to the visiting dignitaries, a press

release said.

Before the state banquet, Pakistani leadership and the

visiting leaders had informal discussion.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif thanked the dignitaries for visiting Pakistan and the

heads of states/governments expressed gratitude on being

accorded warm welcome.

On the occasion, the leaders emphasized upon the need to

further enhance cooperation between ECO member states.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning

and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir

Baloch, Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer

Hussain, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz

Hussain Pirzada, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi and senior officials were

also present on the occasion.

Tunes of folk music of Pakistan were played on the

occasion whereas prior to the departure of guests, band

performance was also presented which was appreciated by the

visiting leaders and dignitaries.