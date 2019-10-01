President highlights significance of latest scientific innovations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday underlined the need to adequately equip the

younger generation with the latest innovations in the fields of science and technology, which was a prerequisite for attaining the fast-track progress.

Addressing at a certificate distribution ceremony of Saylani Mass IT Training Programme (SMIT), Faisalabad here, the President cited the latest revolutions in the field of technology including use of artificial intelligence, were enabling the developing countries to make huge strides in different fields.

He said the train of technology was moving fast at the development path and these available opportunities should be immediately grabbed for the country’s prosperity.

Linking the crucial role of science and technology in the overall development of a country and society, he said the latest modes of software technology should be fully utilized and referred to the

innovations like Whatsapp, ride service and blockchain technology; etc revolutionizing the global horizons.