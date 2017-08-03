President grieved over Prof Jamal Naqvi’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Thursday expressed grief over the demise of renowned
progressive leader and intellectual Professor Jamal Naqvi.
The president prayed for peace of the departed soul and
courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with
equanimity.
He said the services of late Jamal Naqvi for restoration
of people’s rights would be remembered for long and the
personalities like him helped to maintain a strong society.
