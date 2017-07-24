ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Monday expressed grief and sorrow over Lahore blast in
which precious lives were lost.
The president prayed for the departed souls and
expressed condolences with the bereaved families to bear the
loss with patience.
The president directed the local administration to
extend best medical facilities to the injured. He said
such kinds of cowardly acts of terrorists could not deter
resolve of the government and operation against extremism
would continue.
President grieved over loss of lives in Lahore blast
