President grieved over loss of lives in Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Monday expressed grief and sorrow over Lahore blast in

which precious lives were lost.

The president prayed for the departed souls and

expressed condolences with the bereaved families to bear the

loss with patience.

The president directed the local administration to

extend best medical facilities to the injured. He said

such kinds of cowardly acts of terrorists could not deter

resolve of the government and operation against extremism

would continue.