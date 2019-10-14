President grieved over loss of lives in Japan Typhoon

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday extended heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious human lives in the Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families as they bear the irreparable loss in this tragedy,” he said in a statement issued by the President’s Media Office here.

The president further said the Pakistani nation stood by the friendly people of Japan and wished the injured speedy recovery.