President grieved over loss of lives in Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday

expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the

oil tanker accident in Ahmadpur Sharqia.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls

and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the local administration to provide all

possible help and relief to the injured and other victims of

the accident.