President grieved over demise of famed comedian Amanullah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned comedian Amanullah who breathed his last in Lahore after protracted illness.

“The services of late Amanullah in the field of comedy and acting would be remembered forever,” the president remarked.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Born in 1950, late Amanullah, also known as “King of Comedy” had served the stage, comedy and drama industries for decades and died of lungs and kidney failure.