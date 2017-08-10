President grieved over demise of Dr Ruth Pfau

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Dr Ruth Pfau.
Lauding the unforgettable services of late Dr Pfau for
the elimination of leprosy from Pakistan, he said
she left her country and made Pakistan her homeland just to
serve the humanity.
He said the whole nation saluted late Dr Pfau for her
services and said her great tradition of human service would
be kept alive.
President Mamnoon said those who had recovered from the
deadly disease due to Dr Pfau’s efforts had been praying for
peace of the Dr Ruth Pfau’s soul in eternal life.
