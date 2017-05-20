President grieved over death of Mandokhel

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Saturday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise

of Abdul Raheem Mandokhel, Member of the National Assembly.

The president conveyed his condolences and prayed for

the blessing of departed soul, said a press release.

He said Mandokhel, as a senior political activist, had

made valuable contributions for strengthening democracy,

which would be remembered for a long time.