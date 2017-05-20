ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise
of Abdul Raheem Mandokhel, Member of the National Assembly.
The president conveyed his condolences and prayed for
the blessing of departed soul, said a press release.
He said Mandokhel, as a senior political activist, had
made valuable contributions for strengthening democracy,
which would be remembered for a long time.
President grieved over death of Mandokhel
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain