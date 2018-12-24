President greets Christian community on Christmas; commends their efforts for country’s socioeconomic development

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi extending his warmest greetings to Christian brethren all over the world particularly in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Christmas has commend the sincere efforts of Christian community for the socio-economic development of the country.

“I also take this opportunity to pay rich tribute to the sacrifices made by our Christian brethren in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism,” he said in his message on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

The President said that the Government of Pakistan held sacrosanct the principle of equal rights and freedom for all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.