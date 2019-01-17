ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani Thursday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the recent efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.
President Ghani expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s sincere facilitation of these efforts, initiated by the US Special Representative for Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamlay Khalilzad.
President Ghani phones PM Imran Khan; recent efforts for peace, reconciliation in Afghanistan discussed
ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani Thursday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the recent efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.