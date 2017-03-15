President formally launches national census

KARACHI, March 15 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday formally launched the national housing and population census.

The President himself marked the housing census number at the State Guest House, which had been alloted the digit One (1).

He also responded to the questions of census staff.

President Mamnoon today will also record a special message for the nation on importance of census.

Earlier, Secretary Statistics, Commissioner Karachi and Census Commissioner Karachi called on the President.

The President during the meeting, expressed satisfaction over the measures to carry out census across the country.