President for urgent steps to control population explosion

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday warned the government to pay instant attention to the population explosion and create public awareness about it by utilizing all available resources.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament, the president said that the population explosion was a problem and deserved the government’s immediate attention as it constrained the national resources.

He said the public should be sensitized about the adverse effects of population growth through media, by taking on board the religious scholars, political and social leaders as well as civil society.