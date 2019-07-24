President for strong Pak-Morocco bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan attached great importance

to its brotherly ties with Morocco and was willing to further enhance bilateral cooperation at all levels.

The President said this while talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Arif Alvi emphasized the need to enhance the overall quantum of bilateral trade and urged Ambassador-designate to make efforts to further promote Pakistan economic and commercial interests in Morocco by utilizing all existing institutional mechanisms.