President for raising awareness to prevent people from fatal stroke diseases

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has
stressed the need for raising awareness and prevent people
from getting complex fatal disease of stroke besides
expanding provision of maximum treatment facilities to such
people.
At a time when every sixth person in the world is
getting affected by complex and fatal disease of stroke it is
imperative that awareness should be raised among the public to
enable them to protect themselves from this disease by
adopting preventive measures, he said in his message on the
occasion of World Brain Day (July 22).
The president said all efforts to raise awareness and prevent
people from getting affected from such complex diseases were
akin to serving the humanity.
Similarly, he said other related diseases which
cause deaths and paralysis were treatable which could be
overcome by adopting preventive measures.
He said efforts should be made to adopt healthy
life style by shunning habits causing this disease like
smoking and other such unhealthy activities.
The president said not only relevant government
departments in cooperation with welfare institutions should
undertake all necessary steps to raise awareness among the
people but also the scope of efforts to provide maximum
facilities for treatment should be expanded.
He commended the efforts of World Federation
of Neurology and World Stroke Organization.
