President for promotion of patience, tolerance to achieve peace, happiness

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Felicitating the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on Christmas, President Mamnoon
Hussain said that it was the day to reiterate the universal teachings of patience, tolerance, kindness and
goodwill, not only for the Christians but the whole mankind.
In his message on Christmas being celebrated Monday, the President said peace and happiness
can be brought back to the world, which was engaged in conflict of interests and wars by adopting these
virtues.
“The lesson that we learn from the teachings of the Jesus Christ is that life and property of all
people living on this planet should be given equal respect and protection without discriminating on
the basis of color, cast, region and belief,” he said.
He said human beings should not be made fuel for fighting wars for materialistic interests but
instead the valuable resources should be spent on the welfare and development of humanity.
This is the best way to commemorate Jesus Christ, he added.
He said the services rendered by the Christian community of Pakistan for progress and
stability of the country particularly in the fields of medicine and education are greatly valued
by the people and Government of Pakistan.
He said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for all minority communities
including the Christian brethren and the Government of Pakistan is fulfilling its constitutional and
moral responsibilities in this regard.