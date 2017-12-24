President for promotion of patience, tolerance to achieve peace, happiness

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Felicitating the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on Christmas, President Mamnoon

Hussain said that it was the day to reiterate the universal teachings of patience, tolerance, kindness and

goodwill, not only for the Christians but the whole mankind.

In his message on Christmas being celebrated Monday, the President said peace and happiness

can be brought back to the world, which was engaged in conflict of interests and wars by adopting these

virtues.

“The lesson that we learn from the teachings of the Jesus Christ is that life and property of all

people living on this planet should be given equal respect and protection without discriminating on

the basis of color, cast, region and belief,” he said.

He said human beings should not be made fuel for fighting wars for materialistic interests but

instead the valuable resources should be spent on the welfare and development of humanity.

This is the best way to commemorate Jesus Christ, he added.

He said the services rendered by the Christian community of Pakistan for progress and

stability of the country particularly in the fields of medicine and education are greatly valued

by the people and Government of Pakistan.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for all minority communities

including the Christian brethren and the Government of Pakistan is fulfilling its constitutional and

moral responsibilities in this regard.