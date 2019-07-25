President for promotion of IT-based business ventures

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that considering the fast changing trends, the businessmen in Pakistan should tilt from traditional trading methods towards the use of artificial intelligence for earning more revenue and get global outreach.

Addressing the distribution ceremony of 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said by using the technology, the goods could be sold out across the world without being subject to the use of transport or space.

The event was attended by Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro, provincial ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats and renowned businessmen from across the country.