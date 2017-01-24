President for promotion of Islamic calligraphy to further strengthen unity

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday stressed upon promotion and revival of Islamic calligraphy, alluding to its binding impacts upon deepening the bonds of unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah.

He was addressing a gathering after attending an exhibition ‘Noon wa Kalam’ arranged at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and showcased masterpieces of the calligraphic art.

The president said the Islamic history had witnessed acame of calligraphic art which also added to the growth of Islamic civilization.

He said that he was a staunch supporter of the promotion and revival of Islamic calligraphy.

Lauding the magnificent artwork of country’s notable calligraphers, the president said such an exhibition had been an effort for reincarnation of the calligraphic art which had been associated with the rise of Islamic art and culture.

Its title ‘Noon wa Kalam’ had added to its significance for which Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui, the relevant authorities in the division, and National Book Foundation deserved accolades, he added.

The president said perfect calligraphy reflects true human sentiments.

Pablo Piccaso repented that if he were aware of the Islamic calligraphy, he would never had resorted to painting, he added.

He said the famous Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore had been an example for its exquisite artwork accomplished on its balconies and arches by the calligraphers of that time.

The president noted that Islamic calligraphic art had been related to cerebral heights and self-control. A perfection in artwork was achieved by those artists who had mastered these characteristics.

The President noted that latest computer technology could be utilized for bringing innovation in the calligraphy work. The blending of latest technology with manual work in the calligraphy work had added to its comprehensive nature.

In olden days, besides, spiritual leaders and ulema, the kings also took keen interest in this genre of art and carved a place for themselves in history, he added.

He further suggested that such exhibitions should be held at the provincial and local levels to encourage the youth.

The president expressed his satisfaction that females were also partaking in art exhibitions and stressed that they should be encouraged.

The president said the government would continue patronizing the arts and works and assured his complete cooperation.

On the occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said that an international calligraphy exhibition in collaboration with Turkey would be arranged in Pakistan.

Zahid Butt presented a copy of three centuries old Holy Quran to the President whereas Director General Turkish Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) Dr Halit Ern also presented a copy of the Holy Quran.

Secretary Heritage Division Amir Hasan and Managing Director National Book Foundation Professor Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid and a large number of guests were also present.