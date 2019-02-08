President for promoting art, culture to project Pakistan’s soft image

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized that necessary steps should be taken

to promote art and culture which would resultantly lead towards projecting the soft

image of Pakistan.

He said this during a briefing by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

regarding the activities and future plans of the organization.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil was also

present on the occasion.

The President said that PNCA was the cultural face of the country, representing

the cultural activities within and outside the country.