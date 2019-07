ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said that the proactive measures were required to enhance the quantum of trade between Pakistan and Algeria as the current volume of the bilateral trade was not commensurate to the true potential.

In a meeting with Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Algeria Ata-ul-Munim Shahid, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here, the president said that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Algeria.