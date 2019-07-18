President for merit, transparency in civil awards nominations

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the merit and transparency should be maintained at all levels of the nomination process of Pakistan Civil Awards.

The president said this in a presentation given to him on Pakistan Civil Awards by Secretary Cabinet at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a statement issued here.

The secretary cabinet briefed the president on order of the civil awards, eligibility of the candidates, criteria for conferment, and the procedure of processing of civil awards.

The secretary said that the highest care was taken to nominate the people who had rendered meritorious services for the society and the country.