President for measures to enhance Internet connectivity to facilitate students

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi, in order to facilitate students and improve Internet accessibility, on Monday directed the relevant quarters to take necessary measures to enhance Internet connectivity, so that students could continue their education uninterrupted.

He also directed to improve Internet coverage in areas that currently lacked the facility.

The President was chairing a meeting to discuss the bandwidth issues in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He was briefed on the issues faced by Internet users, particularly students, due to pressure on existing Internet infrastructure, as people had started working from home

and students were getting online education due to corona pandemic.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to PM on Digital Pakistan, Ms. Tania Aidrus, Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications Shoaib Siddiqui, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem, and Additonal Secretary Ministry of Finance, Ahmed Mujtaba Memon attended the meeting.