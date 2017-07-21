President for legislation to register domestic violence incidents as criminal cases

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday called for effective legislation to discourage incidents of domestic violence and stressed registration of such incidents as criminal cases.

Talking to Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan, Chairman National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and member NCHR Sindh chapter, Anis Haroon here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he stressed protection of rights of marginalized segments of society.

The president called for establishing institutions to provide people legal assistance and said institutions like NCHR were a must for protection of human rights in the society.

He underlined that the Constitution of Pakistan had provided complete protection to the basic human rights of all citizens of the state.

He noted that due to prompt measures taken by the government, the situation of human rights was better in Pakistan than most countries of the world but added that efforts should continue to further improve the situation.

The president stressed raising awareness about human rights among the masses through effective print and electronic media campaigns.

The NCHR chairman apprised the President about the steps taken by the commission to promote and protect human rights and also presented a set of reports to him.