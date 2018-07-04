President for increasing Pak-Kazakh trade in pharmaceutical sector

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said with a huge potential of cooperation existed between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in pharmaceutical sector, the purchase of medicines from Pakistan was mutually beneficial for the both countries.

He said this while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Dr Imtiaz A Kazi who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said Kazakhstan was a very important country of Central Asia which had friendly relations with all countries including Pakistan.

The president emphasized that Kazakhstan was a very close friend of Pakistan. There were vast avenues of cooperation between the two countries and the relations could be further strengthened by focusing on these areas, he added.

He directed the ambassador-designate to work towards increasing the bilateral trade and starting joint ventures between the both countries.