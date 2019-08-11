President for highlighting importance of Eid ul Azha’s message

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi while congratulating the whole Muslim Ummah on the Eid ul Azha, stressed upon understanding the hidden significance of selflessness and sacrifices associated with the auspicious Islamic occasion.

The president, in his message on the Eid ul Azha being observed across the country on Sunday, said there had always been the need to highlight the sublime desire of sacrifice, but in the present day, its importance had increased manifold.

He stressed that the Muslims had to rise above the personal and factional interests. The achievement of the highest human objectives through sacrifices had been the crux of Islamic teachings and the basic part of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

The president noted that the universal Islamic teachings also possessed solution to the present day’s issues being confronted by the country.