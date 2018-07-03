President for full utilization of mineral potential in tribal areas

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said all resources would be utilized for mineral resources exploration in the tribal areas for improving the living standards of the residents.

He was talking to a tribesmen delegation led by former parliamentary secretary Muhammad Nazeer Khan that called on him at the Aiwan e Sadr here, a press release said.

The president stressed the need for chalking out an effective strategy to fully exploit the mineral resources in these areas.

He urged the public representatives to play their effective role in this regard so that the revenue generated from the exploration of national resources could be utilized for improving the quality of life of the people.

The president expressed the hope that construction of Kurram Tangi dam would accelerate development of these areas and asked the people to fully support the government.

He assured that his office would play its role for the resolution of the issues being faced by the people in these areas.