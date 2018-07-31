President for enhanced ties with Brazil

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the increased bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil and hoped that ties between the two countries in different fields would be further strengthened.

He was talking to Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces Admiral Ademir Sobrinho, who called on him. On the occasion, Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins, and other high civil and military officials were also present, a press release said.

The president noted with appreciation Brazil’s role over entry of the new members of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and said it adopted a justifiable stance.

He said Brazil also adopted a valid stance on the Kashmir issue, so that the long lingering issue could be resolved under the United Nations resolutions.

The president also appreciated participation of Brazilian navy as an observer during the professional exercises of the Pakistan Navy and expressed the hope that the cooperation between the two countries would grow in future.

He stressed the need to enhance the cooperation in trade, investments, education and culture, and also underlined to increase delegation-level exchanges of experts from the fields.

The visiting dignitary also presented the Brazilian forces’ souvenir to the president.