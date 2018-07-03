President for enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Tunisia

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday stressed for formulating a comprehensive strategy to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia in various fields including trade.

Tunisia is an important African country and also one of the best friends of Pakistan, he said while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Tunisia Muhammad Hassan who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President mentioned very friendly and long-term relations that existed between Pakistan and Tunisia and said continuous efforts were required to further strengthen these relations so that cooperation in various sectors including bilateral trade, education and culture could be increased.

He emphasized that diligent work was required to benefit from the vast opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia.

The President directed the Ambassador-designate to formulate a comprehensive policy in this regard.

He underscored that immediate attention should be paid on the exchange of trade and business delegations in order to increase the bilateral trade.