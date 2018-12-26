President for creating awareness about filing of public complaints to Federal Ombudsman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday stressed the need of launching a public campaign to create awareness among the masses regarding the filing of complaints to the Federal Ombudsman.
He said this while talking to Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, who called on him here.
