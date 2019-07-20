President for concerted efforts towards conservation of natural resources

KARACHI, Jul 20 (APP):President Arif Ali Saturday called for concerted efforts and active involvement of all influential segments of society to help turn conservation of nature and healthy

human resource into a national spirit.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Green Initiative by a group of concerned citizens engaged in protection of environment and public health under the banner of ‘National Building Initiative’, he said Imams (prayer leaders) of mosques along with print and electronic media, and most importantly social media had a major role to play.

He said the role of government and administration could also not be ignored in introducing efficient policies and strict implementation of the same, but that could also be accomplished through proper understanding and realization on part of the masses.