President for collective efforts to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday stressed upon creation of mass awareness about the impacts of environmental hazards and climate changes, observing that art could play a significant role by making people conscious about such challenges.He also called for sharing the collective responsibility to tackle the issues of environmental and climatic changes.

The President was addressing a an art exhibition ceremony titled “Art for climate change” arranged by the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) here to highlight artists’ endeavours for preserving the natural beauty of the country.

Dr Alvi regretted that scenic valleys and pristine environment of the northern areas and spots like Naran etc, were being ravaged by the human activities of felling trees and contaminating the environment with the construction of residential units.

He recounted how Naran appeared to offer during the 60s and 70s and said now, the human activities were also posing threat to the famed Fairy meadows of Gilgit Baltistan.

The existential threat to the human lives that climate change posed required immediate action by all the stakeholders, he stressed.

The President also narrated his efforts in Karachi for creation of environment awareness among students by distributing pencils carrying a variety of seeds which drew huge response.

He said the people should also develop interest in tree plantation and growing of vegetables in their homes and lamented that when compared with other cities of the world, in Karachi, balconies were still denuded of flowers and green vegetation.

The efforts should be made with a sense of responsibility in saving the environment for the future of the coming generations, he stressed.

The event was arranged jointly by Gallery 6, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, Snow Leopard Foundation and PNCA.

The President said Pakistan boasted of the world’s best tourist spots and the improved security situation in the country had also attracted a huge number of tourists to the northern areas and Gilgit Baltistan.

With involvement of local populace, such areas abound in wild life could be saved, he added.

He said the world was making efforts to control the challenge of global warming.

Dr Alvi said he had always taken keen interest in arts and culture, and narrated his wide travels across the globe to witness diverse arts of different civilizations.

He said Pakistan had the rich heritage, including the Buddhist’s civilization sites which could further increase tourism in the country.

The President said different mediums of arts could be utilized for highlighting different social issues, and informed that they would be arranging an event in the Presidency to highlight Ghalib’s poetry.

Later, the President reviewed and appreciated the art works of different artists displayed at the PNCA.