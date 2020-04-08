President for best treatment of Corona patients, facilities at isolation centres

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed provision of best medical facilities to the patients of Coronavirus with their treatment on utmost priority.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the situation of Coronavirus in Punjab, the president called for ensuring quality environment for the suspected patients kept at the isolation centres.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers and senior officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary Punjab briefed President Alvi about the steps taken by the provincial government to control the spread of Covid-19 including the facilities being provided at quarantine centres.

He apprised the meeting that restrictions on intra-province travel were still in place.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said every possible step was being taken to ensure best medical treatment at hospitals, besides safety measures for doctors and paramedics.