President, FM, other delegation members tested negative for coronavirus after China visit

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):China on Wednesday declared the blood samples of Pakistan delegation taken at the conclusion of President Dr Arif Alvi’s two-day visit to Beijing on Tuesday, for the coronavirus test, as “clear”.

This had been officially communicated by the Chinese government to Pakistan, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

It may be mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar and other members of delegation visited China from March 16 to 17. All the delegation members were also tested negative for coronavirus before leaving for China as well.