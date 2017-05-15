President felicitates Pak cricket team on historic win

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the test series against West Indies.

He said the team had created history through this marvelous achievement a press release said.

Commending the performance of retiring Captain Misbah ul Haq and Younas Khan, the president said through their illustrious careers, they had written a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan cricket.

He said the services of both legendary cricketers would be remembered forever.

He said Pakistan cricket team has achieved unprecedented glory which made the nation proud.

The president hoped that the new leadership of cricket team would bring laurels for the country by benefitting from the experiences of the senior players.