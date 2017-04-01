President felicitates Marvi on British Speaker’s Democracy Award

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday congratulated Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon on winning the prestigious British House of Commons Speaker’s Democracy Award.

The President admired the meritorious services of Chairperson BISP in combating poverty and said through her work, Marvi had helped in promoting the country’s image abroad.

He expressed the hope that after earning international recognition, Marvi would work to end the poverty and strengthen democracy with new passion and vigour.

Marvi Memon who called on the President also presented a letter of Speaker John Bercow in which she was felicitated for winning the Democracy Award, said a press release here.

The letter acknowledged Marvi’s contributions in eradicating poverty and strengthening democracy.

The Chairman BISP has been conferred Speaker’s Democracy Award by Speaker of the House Of Commons John Bercow MP.

The Speaker while making announcement for Award had said that Marvi Memon was nominated because of her selfless work for raising the economic conditions of 5.4 million women of Pakistan which was unprecedented.

She undertook long journeys and interacted directly with the deserving people thus emerged as a parliamentarian who had traversed for a good cause, the letter said.

On the occasion, Chairperson BISP told the President that the Award was an honour for Pakistan and herself which was also a result of the prayers of million of helpless women.

She said due to deep trust reposed in her by the President and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she was able to deliver and thanked them, besides appreciating Finance Minister for providing funds for BISP and making her task easier.

The Chairman BISP would soon leave for London to receive the prestigious award.

The British Parliamentarians had decided to bestow upon a selected personality the Award in recognition of his or her meritorious services in the field of democracy, eradication of poverty and freedom of expression.

Marvi Memon was nominated for the award by Alex Salmond, member of British Parliament, out of a number of nominations from all across the globe.

Pakistan achieved the award due to Marvi’s contributions in fighting poverty besides making education and health arrangements for the poor children on a transparent and most comprehensive manner.