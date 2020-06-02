President expresses condolence over death of MNA Orakzai

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Munir Khan Orakzai, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his condolence message, the president expressed sympathy with the bereaved family of the late member of parliament, a press release said.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that political services of the late MNA would be remembered for long.

Late Orakzai, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker, passed away from heart failure on Tuesday. Earlier, in April, he was completely recovered from COVID-19 infection.