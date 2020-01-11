President expresses condolence on death of Sultan Qaboos

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his heart-felt condolences on the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman who breathed his last on Friday.

On his twitter account, the president said “Our heart-felt condolences to our friends in Oman on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.”

The president further posted that services of late Sultan Qaboos to the Omani nation and for the world peace would always be remembered.

“A true brother, he ensured Oman-Pakistan friendship. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah, Ameen!” he added.