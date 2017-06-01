President expects timely completion of trans-regional energy projects

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday expressed the hope that dedicated efforts would be made to ensure timely completion of various trans-regional energy projects to meet energy demands.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament here, he said, “We had

great expectations to meet our energy needs from trans-regional projects like Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) and 1000 Electricity Transmission and Trade Project for Central Asia and South Asia (CASA-1000).

“I hope dedicated efforts would be made to ensure timely completion of these projects and to enhance mutual cooperation among countries of the region,” he said.

He said Central Asian states were Pakistan’s regional neighbors and very close to our hearts because of cultural and religious affinities.