President Erdogan shares concerns over situation in IoK; assures support

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared his concerns on the developing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and assured of Turkey’s steadfast support in this regard.

The prime minister, as part of outreach to the world leaders on the recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir, phoned the Turkish president and discussed the situation in IoK, PM office media wing in a press release said.