President encourages women to excel in business activities

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday stressed that women should actively participate in business activities with full confidence.

He was talking to a delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Lahore led by Shehla Javed Akram and accompanied by president WCCI Shahzia Suleman, said a press release issued here.

The President emphasized for utilization of financial services of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce for provision of business opportunities to women.

He opined that honesty and truthfulness should be hallmarks of doing business without which a society could not progress.

The President also stressed upon exposing scrupulous elements in the society and said the womenfolk could play an important role in this regard as they groom the new generation.

He assured the delegation about allocation of development budget in Trade Development of Pakistan for promotion of women’s businesses.

He said the government was focussing on science and technology education for women so that they could advance in this field.

The President also directed the authorities in the ministry of commerce to take special steps for the promotion of businesses in which women were taking interest and work for establishment of women chamber research wing.

He further informed that a laboratory duly sanctioned by the Wold Health Organization would soon start functioning which would help different sectors.