President emphasizes on economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Thursday stressed the need on laying special emphasis on

economic diplomacy to take advantages offered by globalization

and consolidate Pakistan’s commercial and economic cooperation

with the international community.

The President expressed these views while talking to the

newly appointed Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua who called on

him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Felicitating Tehmina Janjua on her appointment as the

first female Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, President Mamnoon

Hussain said that it was a very important responsibility and

hoped that she would be able to dispense her duties

efficiently and would work towards further promoting

Pakistan’s interests at the international level.

The President stated that Pakistan’s foreign policy was

primarily directed to the pursuit of national goals of seeking

peace and stability through international cooperation.

President Mamnoon Hussain called for projecting the

image of the country as a dynamic, progressive, moderate and

democratic Islamic country.

The President emphasized upon highlighting the Kashmir

issue as well as the ongoing Indian atrocities and human

rights abuses in the valley.

The President asked the Foreign Secretary to brief

foreign diplomats and delegations on sacrifices of the people

of Pakistan and the security forces in the fight against

terrorism.

He also urged her to safeguard the interests of

Pakistani diaspora and provide them with the best possible

consular services.

The President wished the Foreign Secretary well in

discharge of her new responsibilities.